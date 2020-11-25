Mexican solar module manufacturer Solarever has switched on the production lines of its manufacturing facility in Tecomán, in the state of Colima.From pv magazine Mexico Mexican PV module manufacturer Solarever has started production at its factory in Tecomán, in the state of Colima. The new manufacturing facility was built thanks to an investment of $20 million and will have three production lines, the first of which is already in operation with a capacity of 500 MW per year and up to 1,500 modules per day. The factory is Solarever's third panel manufacturing unit in Mexico, with the other two ...

