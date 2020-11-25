Although still unfinished, the 187 MW solar park under construction by German utility EnBW near Berlin has already begun delivering power to the grid.From pv magazine Germany Germany's largest solar park to date - a 187 MW solar power plant being built by power utility EnBW without any public subsidy - has fed its first solar power into the grid. "With large projects like this one, photovoltaics makes a noticeable and cost-effective contribution to the energy transition," said Thorsten Jörß, head of Photovoltaics Project Development at EnBW. The photovoltaic power plant has a total output of ...

