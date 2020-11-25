Regulatory News:

La Française des Jeux (FDJ) (Paris:FDJ), France's leading gaming operator, announces its 2021 financial communication calendar.

Event Date Stakes and results 2020 February, Friday 12 premarket Quiet period from January, Monday 11 Stakes and revenues Q1 2021 April, Thursday 15 aftermarket Quiet period from March, Monday 29 AGM April, Tuesday 27 Stakes and results H1 2021 July, Thursday 29 aftermarket Quiet period from June, Monday 28 Stakes and revenues 9M 2021 October, Thursday 14 aftermarket Quiet period from September, Monday 27

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ Group)

France's national lottery and leading gaming operator, the #2 lottery in Europe and #4 worldwide, FDJ offers secure, enjoyable and responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games) and sports betting (ParionsSport), available from physical outlets and online. FDJ's performance is driven by a portfolio of iconic and recent brands, the #1 local sales network in France, a growing market, recurring investment and a strategy of innovation to make its offering and distribution more attractive with an enhanced gaming experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (Compartment A FDJ.PA) and is included in the SBF 120, Euronext Vigeo France 20, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices.

