Kalkine Limited to Launch its UK Technical Analysis Equity Report

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kalkine Limited is pleased to announce the launch of a new technical analysis-driven research product 'UK Technical Analysis Report'. This product caters to investors with adequate risk-appetite and financial flexibility, who typically seek opportunities for a short timeframe.

Should investors wait for the next quarterly results, better sales, upsurge in profits, or buy at low valuations? - These are few of the vital questions that grip the mind of curious investors!

Stock markets often depend upon the sentiments of market participants, and the two powerful emotions include greed and fear. Evolving fundamentals and macro-economic factors like GDP, socio-political stability, inflation, and interest rates etc. also influence stock prices, which move up and down creating an identifiable price-pattern. Typically, technical analysis can gauge this pattern.

Notably, the FTSE All-Share Index, an aggregation of the FTSE 350 Index and the FTSE SmallCap Index yielded -10.71% returns over the past one-year (till November 20, 2020 from Refinitiv). To benefit from price trends, a technical analysis report developed after deep-research and backtesting by qualified experts can be helpful.

Therefore,Kalkine's Technical Analysis Report Offers:

Extensive Technical Research: This report draws recommendation based on a thorough technical analysis including Relative Strength Index, Volumes, Moving Average, Price and Candlestick Patterns, etc. Leading Sectors: Kalkine recommends FTSE-listed stocks from leading sectors including Telecom, FinTech, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, E-Commerce, etc. to gain from trending themes. High-Volume Stocks: Kalkine's report covers stocks with above-average volumes showcasing decent potential. These stocks are generally more liquid and help easy execution of trades. Better Risk-Reward Scenario: This represents the prospective reward for risks undertaken. Investors can weigh their decisions in the light of an entry-level, target prices, and pre-defined stop-loss. Swing Trading: By virtue of seizing short to medium-term gains, swing trading can provide an edge over fundamental analysis.

To summarize, Kalkine's Technical Analysis Report (which is easy to comprehend with actionable insights) aims to cover stocks after an overall assessment of the global market performance, taking cues from major global news impacting market sentiments.

Note: Trading decisions require a thorough analysis by investors while evaluating stocks. Kalkine's publications are NOT a solicitation/recommendation to buy, sell or hold stock(s) of company/companies or engage in any investment activity under discussion.

