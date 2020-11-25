The new technique, proposed by researchers in Pakistan, is claimed to estimate the voltage, current and temperature of a PV system without interrupting the power flow to load.Researchers from Pakistan's Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology have created an online algorithm to measure open-circuit voltage in PV systems that is claimed to be able to estimate voltage, current and temperature of a PV system without interrupting the power flow to load. Described in the study Performance evaluation of online open-circuit voltage estimation method for photovoltaic system, ...

