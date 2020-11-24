Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 24, 2020) - Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) CEO of Marble Financial Karim Nanji discusses the fintech company's budget, debt, and credit rebuilding technology.





If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

https://www.b-tv.com/marble-financial-fintech-ceo-clip-90sec/

Marble Financial is being featured on BNN Bloomberg on Nov 28th & 29th, 2020, throughout the day and evenings.

Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF)

mymarble.ca

About CEO Clips:

CEO Clips is the largest library of publicly traded company CEO videos in Canada and the US. These 90 second video profiles broadcast on national TV and online via 15 top financial sites including: Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, Yahoo! Finance and Stockhouse.com.

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68867