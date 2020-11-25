The artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market is poised to grow by USD 15.14 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of over 48% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market 2020-2024
The report on the artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of cloud based solutions.
The artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the increasing adoption of AI in the predictive analysis as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The Artificial Intelligence-as-a-service (AIaaS) market covers the following areas:
Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market Sizing
Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market Forecast
Artificial Intelligence-as-a-Service (AIaaS) Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- Oracle Corp.
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- SAP SE
- SAS Institute Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user placement
- Retail and healthcare Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- BFSI Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Telecommunications Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Government and defense Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Volume driver Demand led growth
- Volume driver Supply led growth
- Volume driver External factors
- Volume driver Demand shift in adjacent markets
- Price driver Inflation
- Price driver Shift from lower to higher-priced units
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
