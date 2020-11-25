South Korean manufacturer Clenergy has unveiled a new mounting solution for PV panels installed in balconies. The structure is adjustable to different types of commonly-sized balconies with metal railings.South Korea-based mounting system specialist Clenergy has launched a new mounting solution for PV installations on high-rise balconies. Dubbed PV-ezRack SolarBalcony, the new mounting structure is manufactured with 6005-T5 aluminum alloy and SAE 304 stainless steel in different anodized thicknesses, and is claimed to feature excellent corrosion resistance and durability. "It applies to coastal ...

