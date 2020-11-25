The German authorities allocated around 202 MW of solar power in the procurement exercise. Final prices ranged between €0.0518 and €0.0545 per kWh.From pv magazine Germany The final result of Germany's latest mixed tender for large-scale PV and onshore wind power projects held this month was not surprising. The country's Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) awarded a total of 43 projects in the procurement exercise, all of them photovoltaic plants. Their combined capacity is around 202 MW. Final prices ranged between ??€0.0518 and €0.0545 per kWh, while the average price was €0.0533, which ...

