Khawaja Holdings, a multinational holding company, and CEO Ahmad Khawaja are planning for expansion and a new office in Austria.

After announcing its expansion plans into Germany for 2021, Khawaja Holdings is now adding Austria to serve growing demands and interest.

Khawaja Holdings has been expanding rapidly in countries all over the world that show promise and innovation. They have continually invested in the growth of new and developing businesses.

"We're excited to continue expansion," CEO Ahmad Khawaja said, "… we strive to reach businesses who have something to offer humanity, something to offer their communities. We want to help business owners improve their products and services and expand their operations to reach new customers."

According to Statista.org, "Austria's economic freedom score is 73.3, making its economy the 28th freest in the 2020 index."

Tradingeconomics.com noted that, "The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Austria was worth 446.31 billion (USD) in 2019, according to official data from the World Bank."

Khawaja Holdings has tracked the potential and interest in Austria and is excited to promote growth in the country.

"Their industries are growing at incredible rates fashion, electronics, furniture, appliances, personal care…even the children's toy market. We want to help companies develop their products, their stores, and support their growth," Ahmad Khawaja said.

Khawaja Holdings plans to "open doors" at least virtually in early 2021 while abiding by strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Ahmad Khawaja added, "While expansion is obviously important to us, the health and safety of our staff and our entire network comes first as we endure this Coronavirus Pandemic. We will do all we can in Austria and every other country we operate in to keep people safe and healthy."

About Khawaja Holdings:

Khawaja Holdings is a multinational holding company with operations and plans for expansion in nearly every continent. We enable businesses and economies to thrive, allowing entrepreneurs and innovative companies to reach their full potential. Visit www.khawajaholdings.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005419/en/

Contacts:

Arjun Annand

E-mail: support@khawajaholdings.com