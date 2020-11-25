Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc.: Xtreme Fighting Championships Extends Broadcast Partnership With Arena Sports In Western Europe

DESTIN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / Xtreme Fighting Championships and one of Western Europe's top broadcasters, Arena Sports, have extended their broadcast partnership after the success of XFC 43.

XFC 43 aired live on Nov. 11 on Arena Sports, a network of six channels in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia. After proving to be a knockout for sports fans in the region, the next 12 XFC events will air live on Arena Sports.

XFC President Myron Molotky is excited to see his organization further establish itself as a worldwide force in combat sports. This announcement comes after it was announced Tuesday that XFC 43 will air on ProSieben, the largest broadcaster in Germany.

"Western Europe is one of the biggest hotbeds for combat sports fans in the world, so we're delighted to enter a long-term broadcast partnership with Arena Sports. If you enjoyed XFC 43 on Nov. 11, you're going to be blown away by what we have in store for the future."

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with NBC Sports in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

