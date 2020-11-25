Avidbank Holdings, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC PINK:AVBH), a bank holding company and the parent company of Avidbank, an independent full-service commercial bank serving businesses and individuals primarily in Northern California, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program that enables the Company to repurchase up to five percent (5%) or 307,780 shares of its outstanding common stock. The program has no expiration date.

"We are pleased that our balance sheet and financial performance has put us in a position to invest in our growth and maintain liquidity, while simultaneously providing us an opportunity to repurchase our shares," said Mark Mordell, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Under the stock repurchase program, the Company may, from time to time, repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock in the open market, in privately-negotiated transactions or otherwise, subject to applicable laws and regulations. The extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors including market conditions, regulatory requirements, availability of funds, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company. The Company may, at its discretion, begin, suspend or terminate repurchases at any time prior to the program's expiration, without any prior notice. Repurchases may also be made pursuant to a trading plan under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so because of self-imposed trading blackout periods or other regulatory restrictions. There is no obligation on the part of the Company to repurchase any shares of its common stock.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AVBH), headquartered in San Jose, California, offers innovative financial solutions and services. We specialize in commercial & industrial lending, venture lending, asset-based lending, sponsor finance, real estate construction and commercial real estate lending. Avidbank provides a different approach to banking. We do what we say.

Forward-Looking Statement:

This news release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts, and generally include the words "believes," "plans," "intends," "expects," "opportunity," "anticipates," "targeted," "continue," "remain," "will," "should," "may," or words of similar meaning. While we believe that our forward-looking statements and the assumptions underlying them are reasonably based, such statements and assumptions, are, by their nature subject to risks and uncertainties, and thus could later prove to be inaccurate or incorrect. Accordingly, actual results could materially differ from forward-looking statements for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to local, regional, national and international economic conditions and events and the impact they may have on us and our customers, and in particular in our market areas; ability to attract deposits and other sources of liquidity; oversupply of property inventory and deterioration in values of California real estate, both residential and commercial; a prolonged slowdown or decline in construction activity; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; the cost or effect of acquisitions we may make; the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws, regulations and judicial decisions concerning financial reform, capital requirements, taxes, banking, securities, employment, executive compensation, insurance, and information security) with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; changes in estimates of future reserve requirements and minimum capital requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; ability to adequately underwrite for our asset based and corporate finance lending business lines; our ability to raise capital; inflation, interest rate, securities market and monetary fluctuations; cyber-security threats including loss of system functionality or theft or loss of data; political instability; acts of war or terrorism, or natural disasters, such as earthquakes, or the effects of a pandemic; destabilization in international economies resulting from the European sovereign debt crisis; the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the timely development and acceptance of new banking products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; technological changes; the ability to increase market share, retain customers and control expenses; ability to retain and attract key management and personnel; changes in the competitive environment among financial and bank holding companies and other financial service providers; continued volatility in the credit and equity markets and its effect on the general economy; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; changes in our organization, management, compensation and benefit plans, and our ability to retain or expand our management team; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. We do not undertake, and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Steve Leen

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

408-831-5653

sleen@avidbank.com

SOURCE: Avidbank Holdings, Inc.

