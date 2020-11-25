At the request of Midsummer AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Premier Market as from November 26, 2020. Security name: Midsummer TO1 ----------------------------- Short name: MIDS TO1 ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014957593 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 209712 ----------------------------- Terms in Two (2) warrants MIDS TO1 entitles for subscription of one (1) short: share at a subscription price of 15.20 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription From 1 November 2021 until 30 November 2021 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading November 26, 2021 day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W Fondkommission. For further information, please call G&W Fondkommissionon 08-505 000 50.