Mittwoch, 25.11.2020
Im Fokus: Grande West Investoren-Konferenz! Die 500 Mio. CAD Story!
WKN: 2389 ISIN: GB0032287020 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
PR Newswire
25.11.2020 | 12:34
Dexion Absolute Ltd - Final distribution (2011 Redemption Portfolio)

PR Newswire

London, November 25

DEXION ABSOLUTE LIMITED (IN VOLUNTARY LIQUIDATION) (THE "COMPANY")

First and final distribution announcement (2011 Redemption Portfolio)

As all assets have now been realised and the liquidation is substantially complete, the Liquidator announces the intention to make a final distribution (the "Final Distribution") in respect of the 2011 Redemption Portfolio of:

EUR €0.00195 per ordinary Euro share issued

The Final Distribution will be effected pro rata to the holdings of ordinary Euro shares on the register at the close of business on 19 November 2020 (the "Record Date").

The Final Distribution will be paid by way of Euro cheques drawn upon a UK clearing bank posted on Friday 27 November 2020 to the shareholder's registered address as at the Record Date.

Enquiries:

The Liquidator
Linda Johnson
Glategny Court
Glategny Esplanade
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 1WR
Tel: 01481 721 000
restructuring-ci@kpmg.com

