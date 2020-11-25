Azarga Uranium Corp.: Azarga Receives Final EPA Permits for Flagship Dewey Burdock Project; Another Substantial Milestone Achieved

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / AZARGA URANIUM CORP. (TSX:AZZ)(OTCQB:AZZUF)(FRA:P8AA) ("Azarga Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the United States Environmental Protection Agency (the "EPA") has issued the final permits for the Company's Class III and Class V Underground Injection Control activities (the "EPA Permits") at its primary development project, the Dewey Burdock in-situ recovery uranium project in South Dakota, USA (the "Dewey Burdock Project").

Blake Steele, President and CEO stated: "This critical milestone significantly de-risks our flagship asset, the advanced stage, low-cost Dewey Burdock Project, and moves the Company substantially closer to becoming the next uranium producer in the USA. Issuance of the EPA Permits follows the agency's extensive review of the Dewey Burdock Project and reaffirms the findings of the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (the "NRC") that the project is both technically and environmentally sound. With pivotal federal permits now issued by both the EPA and NRC, the Company is in a strong position to finalize the state permitting process, where the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources (the "DENR") staff have already recommended approval of the key state permits."

Steele further noted: "At a time when the uranium market remains in a structural deficit and the United States government has shown historic bi-partisan support for the uranium sector, as evidenced by the Senate Committee on Appropriations draft fiscal year 2021 funding measures and subcommittee allocations' inclusion of US$150 million for a United States uranium reserve, Azarga Uranium continues to unlock the value of one of the preeminent undeveloped in-situ recovery uranium projects in the USA."

The EPA Permits represent the second of three major regulatory agency approvals, and the final key federal agency approval, required for the Dewey Burdock Project. The NRC has already issued the Company's Source and Byproduct Materials License. The third and remaining major regulatory agency approval is required by the South Dakota DENR, whose staff have already recommended the approval of the key state permits. Board hearings to finalize the key state permits were deferred until the federal permits, namely those pertaining to the NRC and EPA, were issued. With both the NRC and EPA Permits now issued, the Company will recommence the state permitting process imminently.

About Azarga Uranium Corp.

Azarga Uranium is an integrated uranium exploration and development company that controls ten uranium projects and prospects in the United States of America ("USA") (South Dakota, Wyoming, Utah and Colorado), with a primary focus of developing in-situ recovery uranium projects.

For more information please visit www.azargauranium.com.

For further information, please contact:

Blake Steele, President and CEO

+1 303 790-7528

E-mail: info@azargauranium.com

