Acarix AB: Acarix receives US market approval for the CADScor System

Malmö, Sweden November 25, 2020

Acarix receives US market approval for the CADScor System

Acarix AB (publ) today announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the company's De Novo application for marketing approval of the CADScorSystem in the US.

"This is a major achievement and a significant recognition of our technology and how it can improve the diagnosis of patients with potential Coronary Artery Disease". "In addition, it will contribute significantly to the value creation of Acarix. This approval enables us to take all measures to prepare the market launch in the USA." said Per Persson, CEO of Acarix".

The De Novo process is used for new products where there is no predicate device with a comparable indication in the US market to support a standard 510 (k) application. Acarix filed the De Novo application in November 2019.

About Acarix:

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

