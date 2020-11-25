Leading Australian Retailer Catch.com.au deploys more than one hundred Geek+ AMRs in partnership with Körber

MELBOURNE, Australia, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Geek+, a global AMR leader, is pleased to announce that Catch.com.au, one of Australia's leading online retailers, will adopt more than 100 robots through its global integrating partner Körber, bringing new opportunities for the e-commerce marketplace in Australia and New Zealand.

In the past year, Catch.com.au has seen its already rapidly growing business expand with thousands of additional SKUs being added to its already extensive range of brands and products. With a rapidly growing customer base and the prevalence of COVID-19 driving more and more consumers online, the company has been looking for a solution that would allow them to flexibly scale in line with business growth and continue to increase and improve their product and service offering.

Lit Fung, VP and Managing Director of Geek+ APAC, UK and Americas, says: "We are very pleased to see our robots provide Catch.com.au with the flexibility, adaptability, and precision needed to adjust and grow in today's volatile marketplace. We believe our global partnership with Körber will continue to generate opportunities for us to support companies worldwide with technologies that can streamline operations and promote collaborations for transforming the global supply chain."

In November, more than 100 Geek+ AMRs will operate 3785 sqm of allocated space within Catch.com.au's 30,000 sqm facility. By supporting them with the ability to pick an additional 2,000 orders per hour, Catch.com.au will be able to manage an additional 80,000 SKUs over and above its existing range and move one step closer to its aim of offering same-day delivery.

"This investment is a significant step for Catch.com.au in its move to offer faster and more convenient fulfilment options for its increasing customer base. We are excited to see where this technology deployment takes us and to seek out further opportunities where we can utilise this kind of agile and flexible technology," Richard Whetton, Head of Fulfilment at Catch.com.au said.

Geek+ and Körber recently announced a global strategic partnership to provide businesses with smart AMR solutions worldwide. "This partnership is an extension of the success that Körber and Geek+ have had in the Asia Pacific region and will see the innovative AMR solution reach new markets," Nishan Wijemanne, Managing Director of Körber Supply Chain Asia Pacific and global leader for AMR Solutions at Körber said.

The integration of Geek+ robots in Catch.com.au's DC is the second step of a successful collaboration that aims to provide businesses worldwide with technology for meeting changes in demand, quickly scale in line with business growth, and provide customers with better products and service capabilities, building resilience through flexibility.

