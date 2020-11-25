PVDF Membrane Market worth $925 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "PVDF Membrane Market by Type (Hydrophilic, Hydrophobic), Technology, Application (General Filtration, Sample Preparation, Bead-based Assays), End-use Industry (Biopharmaceutical, Industrial, Food & & Beverage), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global PVDF Membrane market size is estimated at USD 629 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 925 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.0%.

The demand for PVDF membrane in emerging economies, such as APAC, MEA, and South America, is increasing owing to the growth in the oil & gas, water treatment, and chemical industry. The issues related to life span and efficiency of PVDF membrane is challenging the market. The demand for PVDF membrane is rising, owing to the good physical properties and stringent regulations for emission and industrial waste treatment. Furthermore, the increasing demand for treated water in emerging provide growth opportunities to the market. On the other hand, the high production cost of PVDF membrane is restraining the growth of the market.

Based on the type, the Hydrophilic membrane segment is estimated to lead the overall PVDF membranes market in 2020.

PVDF membrane is a high-performance thermoplastic with good chemical resistance, high heat resistance, low coefficient of friction, and good fatigue resistance. It is inherently hydrophilic in nature. The hydrophilic type is the most-widely used PVDF membrane owing to its various physical properties, such as high porosity, chemical & abrasion resistance, particle retention, convenience in handling, high filtration efficiency, and high flow rates. Due to these properties, hydrophilic PVDF finds extensive use in filtration applications involving exposure to aqueous solutions and gasses. It is extensively used in gas and aqueous solution filtration applications in food & beverage, chemical & petrochemical, biopharmaceutical, processing, and other industries.

Based on technology, ultrafiltration technology to be largest segment of PVDF membrane in 2020.

Ultrafiltration technology will account for the largest share of the PVDF membrane market in 2020. Ultrafiltration involves finely porous membranes to separate water and micro solutes from macromolecules and colloids. In ultrafiltration, the mechanism for the separation of the solvent from the solute/colloidal particle is similar to that of reverse osmosis and nanofiltration with distinction in pore sizes.

Based on application, the general filtration to be the largest application of PVDF membrane.

The general filtration segment is the largest application of PVDF membrane due to its extensive use in filtration end-use industries such as biopharmaceutical, petrochemical, and food & beverage. Chemical inertness, the ability to sustain high temperature, good mechanical properties, and high filtration efficiency make PVDF membranes suitable for industrial filtration applications, where they are exposed to corrosive environments and come in contact with gasses, acids, solvents, and alkaline solutions.

Based on end-use industry, the biopharmaceutical to be the largest consumer of PVDF membrane.

The biopharmaceutical industry holds the largest share of the PVDF membrane market in 2020. Increasing investment in R&D for the biotechnology and medical industry is expected to propel the growth of the PVDF membrane market globally. The market for the biopharmaceutical industry is expected to continue to grow at a relatively high rate in the next five years, providing a large market for manufacturers of PVDF membrane.

Based on region, APAC is estimated to lead the PVDF membrane market in 2020.

APAC is estimated to be the largest and the fastest-growing PTFE membrane market during the forecast period. The growth of the market in this region is primarily attributed to the rapidly growing population, urbanization, and industrialization. The growing demand from the food & beverage processing, biopharmaceutical, and industrial such as water & wastewater treatment is playing a crucial role in fueling the market for PVDF membrane in APAC. Implementation of strict regulations regarding water treatment & industrial wastewater discharge is also expected to drive the PVDF membrane market in the region.

The recent COVID-19 pandemic is expected to impact the various industries globally. Due to lockdown, many biopharmaceutical industries, food & beverage processing industries, and industrial such as water & wastewater treatment industries activities are halted. For instance, Tyson Foods (US), a leading meat processing company, restricted its pork processing by nearly 50% and beef production by about 25% by May 2020. The companies are taking precautions to avoid the spread of the virus. Governments of different countries are keeping a close watch on the disruption and taking every necessary step to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 by promoting food processing. Even after the lifting of lockdown, it will be challenging for PVDF membrane manufacturers to get back to normal working situations. Similarly, economies such as China, India, and others are also facing the brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The key players in the PVDF membrane market include Arkema (France), Merck Millipore (US), Koch Separation Solutions (US), Cytiva (US), CITIC Envirotech (Singapore), Pall (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Membrane Solutions (US), and GVS (Italy). These players have established a strong foothold in the market by adopting strategies, such as investments & expansions, and mergers & acquisitions.

