Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2020) - ALX Resources Corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has acquired by staking the Hummingbird Gold Project, ("Hummingbird", or the "Project") located in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Hummingbird consists of 12 claims totaling 14,097.87 hectares (34,836.60 acres) that are situated approximately 35 kilometres (22 miles) northwest of the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The Project is contiguous to the Company's Firebird Nickel Project, currently under option to Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ALX has determined that Hummingbird is prospective for gold mineralization and the Company is using remote sensing techniques to detect surface alteration zones in a large underexplored area.

Highlights of the Hummingbird Gold Project

ALX recognized the gold potential of Hummingbird and commissioned KorrAI of Halifax, NS to use artificial intelligence ("A.I.") data processing methods to efficiently detect surficial alteration along fault zones partially concealed by vegetation and wetlands.

Major NE-SW shear zones striking through Hummingbird extend southward to the Pine Channel Assemblage, where historical high-grade surface outcrop and rock samples, some with visible gold, ranged up to 874 grams/tonne ("g/t") gold 1 .

. Lake sediment samples collected in the 1980s along these structural trends in the central part of Hummingbird ranged as high as 320 parts per billion ("ppb") gold 2 .

. Historical ground prospecting in the 1980s and 1990s westward from the Pine Channel area along the NE-SW trending shear zones simply ended within the central Hummingbird claim block, creating a type of geological "No Man's Land", mainly due to budgetary constraints and low gold prices of the era.

1 "Gold in the Pine Channel Area", Summary of Investigations 1997, B. LaFrance;

2 Assessment Report #74O08-0054: "Final Report on the Pine Channel Project, CBS 7107, Saskatchewan, 1981 Exploration Program, Taiga Consultants Ltd."

"The acquisition of Hummingbird is an example of ALX making new trails in underexplored terrain," said Warren Stanyer, CEO and Chairman of the Company. "The northern Athabasca region hosts high-grade gold showings at Pine Channel and further west lies the million-ounce Goldfields deposit. ALX is using new exploration tools to assess gold potential where little-to-no ground work has been carried out."

2020 Site Visit by ALX

During a Fall 2020 prospecting program in the northern Athabasca region, ALX visited specific target areas at Hummingbird identified by A.I. in conjunction with the results of historical work. A total of 105 rock samples were collected in several target areas throughout the Project with 26% of the samples returning values greater than 50 ppb gold, highlighted by the following outcrop samples assaying greater than 3.0 g/t gold:

Target

Zone Sample

Number Sample

Type Gold

(g/t) Sample

Description 2 76064 Outcrop 10.50* Garnet gneiss, sulphidic, taken from historical trench 2 76053 Outcrop 9.84 Ridgeline outcrop, quartz vein cross-cutting garnet gneiss 2 76105 Outcrop 5.91 Quartz vein, mix of vein and wallrock 2 76061 Outcrop 5.89* Garnet gneiss, sulphides 2 76058 Outcrop 5.44 Ridgeline outcrop, quartz vein cross-cutting garnet gneiss 2 76110 Outcrop 3.72 Garnet/biotite gneiss, taken from historical trench 2 76052 Outcrop 3.25 Ridgeline outcrop, quartz vein cross-cutting garnet gneiss

* Analysis by metallic gold assay

ALX believes that deep geological structures striking through Hummingbird could provide pathways for mineralizing fluids and gold deposition, especially in areas of cross-cutting fault intersections. Future work may include integration of modern airborne geophysical surveys with remote sensing and A.I. techniques, followed by ground-truthing of anomalies to define drill targets.

Hummingbird Geology and Mineralization

Hummingbird is located within the Tantato Domain, a wide lozenge of strongly deformed mylonitic gneisses forming the eastern margin of the Archean Rae Province. The Tantato Domain is part of the Striding-Athabasca mylonite zone, which is interpreted as a deep crustal intracontinental strike-slip shear zone at the junction of the Rae and Hearne provinces. Most gold occurrences in the host area are localized in a relatively small 90 square kilometer region along the north shore of Lake Athabasca, bounded by Robillard Bay to the west and Camille Bay to the east. There are two main rock types in the host area: mylonitic garnet clinopyroxene mafic gneisses and mylonitic garnet quartzfeldspathic felsic gneisses. In the western part of Hummingbird within the Pine Channel assemblage, gold occurs in arsenopyrite-bearing quartz veins filling late fractures and faults, which cut across granulite-facies Archean gneisses of the Tantato Domain (from "Gold in the Pine Channel Area", LaFrance,1997).

To access maps and photos of Hummingbird, please click here

NationaI Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Sierd Eriks, P.Geo., President and Chief Geologist of ALX, who is a Qualified Person in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101.

Rock samples described in this news release were shipped to SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK and analyzed using a four-acid digestion with inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS). Gold, platinum and palladium were analyzed by fire assay techniques. Samples that returned > 3000 ppb gold by fire assay were further analyzed by metallic gold assay.

Readers are advised that some of the technical information described in this news release is historical in nature; however, the historical information is deemed credible and was produced by professional geoscientists in the years discussed. Historical geochemical results quoted herein were transcribed directly from mineral showings described in the Saskatchewan Mineral Deposits Index, or from assessment reports and scientific papers archived by the Government of Saskatchewan. Management cautions that certain historical results collected and reported by past operators have not been verified nor confirmed by its Qualified Person, but create a scientific basis for ongoing work in the Hummingbird property area. Management further cautions that past results or discoveries on adjacent or nearby mineral properties are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on ALX's mineral properties.

