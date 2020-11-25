Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2020) - Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB: ZTLLF) ("Zonetail" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has launched its COVID-19 relief package for struggling independent restaurants, offering free advertising on both its condo and hotel platforms.

The Zonetail condo and hotel platforms connect condo residents and hotel guests to the amenities and services of the building through the convenience of their personal mobile device, digitizing the communications between the residents and guests with the condo and hotel. Included on both platforms is a robust "Explore" section, highlighting local businesses and services that condo residents and hotel guests are in need of, including local area restaurants.

Zonetail is now offering free advertising for independent restaurants across Canada on both its condo and hotel platforms to assist them as they manage this difficult and challenging time.

"COVID-19 has hit everyone very hard, but some businesses like independent restaurants in particular, are suffering greatly. We're approaching what typically is the busiest and most profitable time of the year for restaurants, and now they're facing another shutdown. Many have closed their doors permanently, and many more are likely to follow. We want to do everything we can to help these businesses survive," said Mark Holmes, CEO and President of Zonetail. Holmes went on to say, "Zonetail is offering 100% free advertising to these independent restaurants for the duration of the COVID crisis. All they need to do is go to the following website www.zonetail.com/COVIDrelief and fill out the form to get started."

Holmes continued, "In addition to our COVID-19 relief package, Zonetail has also partnered with GroundLevel Insights, alongside several City Councils, BIAs, the Ontario Restaurant, Hotel and Motel Association, and other organizations, to further assist restaurants and small businesses across the country."

GroundLevel Insights has developed a new COVID tracing platform called CANATRACE (canatrace.com), to help provide a free, fast and secure bilingual solution for businesses to collect employee and patron information as per COVID tracing guidelines across Canada.

"We know that local businesses want to keep their customers and employees safe, and that Canadians want to support local businesses, however they are apprehensive. That's why GroundLevel Insights started CANATRACE - a platform to help businesses restore customer confidence, supporting healthy environments while ensuring the safety of the data," said Asif Khan, Founder of GroundLevel Insights and Founder of The Location Based Marketing Association. Khan also sits on the Advisory Board of Zonetail.

CANATRACE assists restaurants and other businesses in their compliance efforts with COVID-19 regulations by providing a free and easy-to-use platform that collects and keeps COVID-19 contact tracing data such as name, email, phone number and screening questions.

"Whether you are managing a bar, restaurant, hotel, museum, gym or any other business that requires COVID tracing for your employees and customers, CANATRACE is well suited to help businesses adapt on the fly to the everchanging government requirements for contact tracing data collection," Khan says. "It's easy to use, and best of all, it's 100% free. We are very pleased to have Zonetail join our growing ecosystem of business partners who are providing this necessary service to their clients."

"As a restaurant owner, I can tell you firsthand how incredibly difficult 2020 has been for us and our staff. We are doing everything we can just to survive the pandemic, and we need all the help we can get. We are very grateful to Zonetail and GroundLevel Insights for their efforts to assist independent restaurants in our time of need." said Gavin Quinn, owner of Quinn's Hospitality that owns and manages 5 restaurants including Quinn's Steakhouse, and The Irish Embassy in downtown Toronto.

To sign up for Zonetail's COVID relief package for small and independent restaurants, visit www.zonetail.com/COVIDrelief to get started.

To sign up for CANATRACE visit canatrace.com.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) (OTCQB:ZTLLF) is a mobile platform for condominiums and hotels, providing residents and guests access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as essential neighbouring services, restaurants, stores, and other businesses.

Zonetail is partnered with AAHOA, the largest association of hoteliers in the world, representing over 25,000 hotels and 50% of the US market. Zonetail is also partnered with Shiftsuite, one of the largest property management system software providers to the condo industry in Canada. Zonetail is now live in over 80,000 condo units, and growing.

For more information, please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

Mark Holmes, President and CEO

Zonetail Inc.

Telephone (Direct): (416) 994-5399

mark@zonetail.com

About GroundLevel Insights

GroundLevel Insights is a proprietary artificial intelligence platform rooted in tracking the physical movement of customers by aggregating anonymous, privacy-compliant data and giving clients the intelligence of both their customers and competitors -- always keeping them in a position to grow, respond and win. The GroundLevel system includes tools for capacity monitoring and face mask compliance through sensors and video analytics. The powerful dataset is blended into an elegant, customizable dashboard that allows for bespoke insights. GroundLevel gives users the ability to export their own data for propensity models and allows for integration with an ever-growing number of POS systems, apps and CRMs for analytical decision making.

GroundLevel Insights Inc.

Asif Khan, Founder and CEO

1 (416) 564-4820

asif@groundlevelinsights.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/68886