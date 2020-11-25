Silver Elephant Mining Corp.: Silver Elephant: First El Triunfo Drill Hole Intercepts 48.9 Meter Mineralization Grading 1.45 g/t Gold Equivalent (0.42 g/t Gold, 35.5 g/t Silver, 1.17% Zinc, and 0.83% Lead) within 98.9 Meters Grading 1.04 g/t AuEq

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant" or "the Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) announces that further to the news release dated August 19, 2020, it has received the complete assay results from the Company's first diamond drill program at its 100%-controlled El Triunfo Au-Ag-Zn-Pb project in Bolivia.

Borehole TR007 intercepted 48.9 meters of mineralization grading 0.42 g/t gold, 35.5 g/t silver, 1.17% zinc, and 0.83% lead (1.45 g/t AuEq) within 98.9 meters of mineralization grading 1.04 g/t AgEq starting 13.0 meters downhole.

Notable highlights include

Hole ID From To Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zn % Pb % AuEq* (g/t) TR006 40.0 76.0 36.0 0.49 15.46 0.54 0.44 0.97 including… 58.0 72.0 14.0 0.48 20.23 0.76 0.66 1.16 TR007 13.0 111.9 98.9 0.37 22.71 0.74 0.58 1.04 including… 63.0 111.9 48.9 0.42 35.49 1.17 0.83 1.45 TR008 6.8 84.0 77.3 0.31 17.65 0.57 0.53 0.85 including… 45.0 51.4 6.4 1.60 56.49 1.66 0.94 3.05

(*) Gold equivalent calculation uses a gold price of $1,795, a zinc price of $0.93, a lead price of $0.80, and a silver price of $18.30 (all USD), and assumes a 100% metallurgical recovery. Gold equivalent values can be calculated using the following formula: AuEq = Au g/t + (Ag g/t x 0.0102) + (Zn % x 0.3551) + (Pb % x 0.3055).

Danniel Oosterman, Company's VP of Exploration, states: "Silver Elephant's maiden drill program at El Triunfo successfully demonstrates broad continuity of east-west mineralization spanning a minimum 225 meters in strike. It is open beyond 100 meters depth in both east and west directions. We are also very pleased with the intercepted grades of around 1g/t gold equivalent in the context of today's gold price of $1,850 an oz. In short, we are off to a great start delineating near-surface, potential bulk tonnage resources at El Triunfo."

Mineralization is hosted in altered black shales exhibiting hydrothermal sheeted quartz-carbonate vein sets that are concentrated along the axes of regional anticlinal fold structures.

Assay results are detailed in the table below:

Hole ID From To Length (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Zn % Pb % AuEq* (g/t) TR004 14.0 15.0 1.0 0.24 18.85 0.21 0.65 0.70 17.0 18.0 1.0 0.74 2.21 0.03 0.04 0.78 71.0 74.0 3.0 1.11 5.01 0.00 0.00 1.16 TR005 61.0 62.0 1.0 0.59 8.00 0.00 0.01 0.67 122.0 124.0 2.0 0.50 2.29 0.01 0.02 0.53 TR006 5.0 6.0 1.0 0.73 3.19 0.10 0.13 0.84 20.0 21.0 1.0 0.15 11.10 0.35 0.29 0.48 40.0 76.0 36.0 0.49 15.46 0.54 0.44 0.97 including… 58.0 72.0 14.0 0.48 20.23 0.76 0.66 1.16 TR006 94.5 101.5 7.0 0.56 23.21 0.82 0.56 1.26 106.5 107.4 0.8 0.32 12.70 0.25 0.01 0.54 120.0 121.0 1.0 0.07 15.90 0.50 0.67 0.62 142.8 143.3 0.5 0.60 0.43 0.00 0.00 0.61 190.0 191.3 1.3 0.72 89.58 2.07 0.16 2.42 TR007 13.0 111.9 98.9 0.37 22.71 0.74 0.58 1.04 including… 63.0 111.9 48.9 0.42 35.49 1.17 0.83 1.45 TR007 118.5 119.5 1.0 0.03 4.55 0.17 0.53 0.30 121.5 122.5 1.0 0.30 3.69 0.07 0.46 0.50 125.5 126.3 0.8 0.56 3.18 0.09 0.03 0.63 179.0 181.0 2.0 1.05 1.38 0.01 0.01 1.07 185.6 186.2 0.6 0.44 5.69 0.02 0.01 0.51 196.0 197.0 1.0 0.74 1.46 0.00 0.00 0.76 TR008 6.8 84.0 77.3 0.31 17.65 0.57 0.53 0.85 including… 45.0 51.4 6.4 1.60 56.49 1.66 0.94 3.05 TR008 138.1 139.1 1.0 0.71 0.90 0.01 0.00 0.72 149.0 151.0 2.0 0.10 22.73 0.78 0.03 0.61 156.0 157.0 1.0 0.74 1.33 0.02 0.01 0.76 183.0 183.6 0.6 1.65 2.62 0.02 0.01 1.69 231.6 232.6 1.0 0.41 4.50 0.00 0.00 0.46 247.5 250.0 2.5 1.64 35.99 0.00 0.00 2.01 257.0 258.0 1.0 0.78 2.15 0.00 0.00 0.80 *See Notes on gold equivalent (AuEq) calculations and metals prices above.

Reported widths in all tables are intercepted core lengths and not true widths, as relationships with intercepted structures and contacts vary. Based on core-angle measurements, true widths range from 54% to 65% of reported core length.

As the next step, the Company will integrate those results with planned district geological mapping and geophysics such as induced polarization (IP). Commencement of next round of El Triunfo drilling is tentatively scheduled for first half of 2021.

El Triunfo maps are posted at http://www.silverelef.com.

Qualified Persons

The technical contents of this news release have been prepared under the supervision of Danniel Oosterman, VP Exploration. Mr. Oosterman is not independent of the Company in that he is employed by it. Mr. Oosterman is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by the guidelines in NI 43-101.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Silver Elephant adopts industry-recognized best practices in its implementation of QA/QC methods. A geochemical standard control sample and a blank sample are inserted into the sample stream at every 20th sample. Duplicates are taken at every 40th sample. Standards and duplicates (including lab duplicates and standards) are analyzed using Thompson-Howarth plots. Samples are shipped to ALS Global Laboratories in Ururo, Bolivia for preparation and then shipped to ALS Global laboratories in Lima, Peru for analysis. Samples are analyzed using an aqua regia digestion with super trace ICP-MS analysis. Gold is analyzed with optimized fire assay and atomic absorption spectroscopy. The ALS Laboratories sample management system meets all the requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures.

All samples are taken from HQ-diameter core and split in half by a diamond-blade masonry saw. One-half of the core is submitted for laboratory analysis and the other half is preserved for reference at the Company's secured core facility. Prior to sampling, all core is geotechnically analyzed and photographed and then logged by geologists.

About Silver Elephant

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. is a premier silver mining company. The Company's goal is to enable shareholders to own as much silver in the ground as possible.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

SILVER ELEPHANT MINING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

Executive Chairman

For more information about Silver Elephant, please contact Investor Relations:

+1.604.569.3661 ext. 101

ir@silverelef.com www.silverelef.com

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations regarding Silver Elephant's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, are based on certain factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the Silver Elephant's forward-looking statements. Silver Elephant believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the documents incorporated by reference herein are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct. In addition, although Silver Elephant has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Silver Elephant undertakes no obligation to release publicly any future revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as expressly required by law.

