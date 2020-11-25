Sparta Group: Sparta's Health Group Secures PPE Orders to Assist Canadian Healthcare Facilities

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / Sparta Group (TSXV:SAY) (the "Corporation" the "Company", "Sparta Group", "Sparta Capital" or "Sparta") has secured two noteworthy orders just weeks after forming its Sparta Health Group division ("Sparta Health"), thus answering the call for immediate help with Personal Protective Equipment ("PPE") due to COVID-19.

With the initial intent to develop a program utilizing proper process control engineering principles to help streamline the purchasing of PPE, Sparta's Healthcare division has also been able to facilitate significant initial orders to supply Canadian health-care facilities with some 10 million pairs of medical-grade gloves. The $2.5 million worth of imported gloves will go a long way in helping protect staff in healthcare facilities in Calgary and Toronto.

"When we set up our PPE purchasing system with Motocitee Industries, we felt we had the right partner and the right processes to give facilities in need a better chance at attaining supplies. And now we can safely say that it really feels good to know that our system is already helping the people who need it the most," said Sparta President and Chief Technology Officer, John O'Bireck.

On November 5th, Sparta announced that it would be expanding its COVID-19 Safety efforts by forming Sparta Health Group Ltd. ("Sparta Health") and partnering with Health Canada approved supplier, Motocitee Industries Inc. Since that time, Sparta has been fielding many inquiries about PPE, including gloves.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ("CDC") reports that in addition to face masks, disposable gloves are an important tool in protecting yourself from COVID-19, especially if you work in the healthcare sector. Unfortunately, much like hand sanitizer being in short supply at the beginning of the pandemic, disposable gloves have become harder for people to find. Due to the formation of the Sparta Health Group those who need PPE the most, such as hospital and long-term care staff, now have easier access to supplies since traditional slow-downs in the purchase-to-delivery process are not a factor.

"Since the formation of Sparta Health, and the collaboration between Motocitee and the Sparta team, it has become very apparent that the strategic partnership is already accelerating the ability to get these PPE products into the hands of people who need them," added Jason Smith, Managing Director of Sparta Health.

As more orders come in, Sparta Health will continue to distribute its previously announced line of pathogen protection formulations. Over the summer Sparta's natural, alcohol free, non-toxic antimicrobial spray was demonstrated at a church in Woodbridge and garnered significant media attention. This after the Company announced it was distributing the protectant to the trucking industry - specifically to safeguard the inside of truck cabs. Since interest is growing, Sparta is looking at expanding its line of environment-safe pathogen protection technologies to provide microbe control in a number of sectors, including offices, medical facilities, and factories.

"Sparta is and always will be an environmental company focused on upcycling waste and optimizing energy. But there are times when companies like ours need to pivot to help the workforce get through difficult times and this is one of those times in our history," said O'Bireck.

About Sparta

Sparta Group (a.k.a. Sparta Capital Ltd.) is a technology-based company that owns or holds a controlling interest in a network of independent businesses that supply energy saving technologies designed to reduce energy inefficiencies, achieve reduced emissions and increase operating efficiencies in various industries. In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Sparta has also expanded its scope to help facilitate supply of necessary materials while assisting talented inventors who are looking to introduce innovative technical solutions that will bring greater normalcy to the post COVID-19 world. Sparta's network of independent businesses provides a wide range of specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. Sparta provides capital, technical and engineering expertise, legal support, financial and accounting knowledge, strategic planning and other shared services to its independent businesses.

Sparta is a publicly traded company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. under the symbol "SAY" (TSX.V: SAY). Additional information is available at www.spartagroup.ca or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

