25.11.2020
ACCESSWIRE
25.11.2020 | 14:32
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZP Realty Capital LLC AKA Zev Pollak Co. LLC. Announces New Mortgage Placements for Two Apartment Buildings in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak Co. LLC, is proud to announce that it has recently arranged financing for two properties on Ave T in Brooklyn, New York.

ZP Realty Capital LLC. ZP Realty is a privately-held real estate company with a long history of negotiating favorable financing for properties located throughout New York City.

ZP Realty Capital LLC has recently arranged a new mortgage package in the amount of $16,700,000 for a refinance of two six-storey elevator apartment buildings, containing 128 units in total. The mortgage is for a 10-year term at a rate of 2.99%, and 30 years of amortization

"I am very proud of my hard-working team in getting this deal closed during this difficult time," says Pollak.

In 2020, ZP Realty Capital LLC has successfully negotiated a number of mortgages and has been able to continue to provide good financing options for properties despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Contact:

Zev Pollack
ZP Realty Capital LLC
1388 East 15th Street, Brooklyn, N.Y. 11230
T: 718.339.0500
F: 718.339.0575
info@zpcompany.com

SOURCE: Zev Pollak



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618350/ZP-Realty-Capital-LLC-AKA-Zev-Pollak-Co-LLC-Announces-New-Mortgage-Placements-for-Two-Apartment-Buildings-in-Brooklyn

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
