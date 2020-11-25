ZP Realty Capital LLC AKA Zev Pollak Co. LLC. Announces New Mortgage Placements for Two Apartment Buildings in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / ZP Realty Capital LLC, also known as Zev Pollak Co. LLC, is proud to announce that it has recently arranged financing for two properties on Ave T in Brooklyn, New York.

ZP Realty Capital LLC. ZP Realty is a privately-held real estate company with a long history of negotiating favorable financing for properties located throughout New York City.

ZP Realty Capital LLC has recently arranged a new mortgage package in the amount of $16,700,000 for a refinance of two six-storey elevator apartment buildings, containing 128 units in total. The mortgage is for a 10-year term at a rate of 2.99%, and 30 years of amortization

"I am very proud of my hard-working team in getting this deal closed during this difficult time," says Pollak.

In 2020, ZP Realty Capital LLC has successfully negotiated a number of mortgages and has been able to continue to provide good financing options for properties despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

