Energy communities in Italy will be awarded a special tariff for all shared power in renewable energy systems not exceeding 200 kW in size. Surplus power can be injected into the grid, but with no remuneration, which may encourage the members of these communities to resort to storage.After introducing new provisions for energy communities in March, Italy published, last week, an incentive scheme that is expected to boost their development. The Italian government has established that two types of prosumers included in the new rules, which are defined as energy communities and self-consumption collectives, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...