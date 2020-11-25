Dutch materials specialist DSM launched a new polyolefin-based backsheet that is claimed to have outstanding UV and abrasion resistance as well as good moisture barrier and hydrolysis resistance.Royal DSM has launched, yesterday, its Endurance backsheet D15 for PV panels. According to the manufacturer, the new product is still based on the co-extrusion technology platform used for its entire B series but has improved protection and durability performance. "The Endurance backsheet D15 is an all-purpose backsheet for mainstream applications that is already proven to perform," it also said. Designed ...

