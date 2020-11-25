Increasing E-Commerce Marketplace Activity With Newswire's EMA GT Sales Accelerator

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / Qualified lead generation has never been more crucial to online retailers than it is this holiday season. The COVID-19 pandemic has immensely impacted the 2020 retail market, as more and more Americans are turning to virtual shopping experiences in order to avoid the rising transmission rates. Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour Sales Accelerator has been proven to help e-Commerce brands convert their owned media into valuable assets that can be used to generate leads and increase sales revenue over time.

Mat Zucker, a contributor for Forbes Magazine, recently noted the importance of content marketing in the e-Commerce space, describing how the process is how business owners can motivate and inspire action from their consumer base. Newswire's EMA GT Sales Accelerator is geared toward this exact purpose - the program aims to provide the groundwork to penetrate the marketplace and position companies in the minds of qualified prospects.

"Content distribution is key for e-Commerce brands, and the opportunities for story concepts are truly limitless," said Charlie Terenzio, Newswire's VP of Earned Media Advantage Business. "Promotions, product announcements, service updates, new site features - the list goes on and on. e-Commerce stores are growing increasingly popular because of enhanced accessibility, and Newswire's platform is a great tool to strategically promote this aspect of the market."

Newswire's EMA GT Sales Accelerator provides a cost-effective solution to expand lead funnels and boost sales opportunities.

"Competing services can be quite costly. PR firms might charge high fees for content management, and companies specializing in driving web traffic commonly have expensive pricing structures for basic services," said Erik Rohrmann, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Newswire.

"This is why the Sales Accelerator has become popular amongst CMOs and e-Commerce marketers. The platform's ability to increase brand awareness, website traffic, earned media mentions, and sales opportunities simultaneously is what makes the offering so unique.

Newswire's EMA GT Sales Accelerator has helped established e-Commerce platforms and newly-launched stores maximize their reach through content campaign management and strategic digital marketing.

