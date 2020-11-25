Dolphin Entertainment: Shore Fire Roster Earns Fifteen 2021 GRAMMY Nominations Across Album of the Year + Multiple Genre, Film and Comedy Categories

Jacob Collier, Ted Hearne and Sarah Jarosz Earn Multiple Nominations

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / Shore Fire Media, a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), congratulates the clients and projects it represented during the past GRAMMY year who collectively earned fifteen nominations yesterday across Album of The Year, and several genre categories including Latin, Jazz, Americana, Pop, R&B, Gospel, New Age, Bluegrass, and Contemporary Classical, plus Best Music Film, Best Comedy Album and more.

Jacob Collier's acclaimed album Djesse Vol. 3 earned a nomination for Album of the Year, and he clocked additional nominations in the R&B Performance and Best Arrangement, Instrumentals and Vocals categories, bringing the 26-year-old British musician, producer, songwriter and arranger's career-total GRAMMY nominations to seven, with four wins. Earlier this year, Collier earned two GRAMMY Awards for arrangements from his Djesse Vol. 1 and Djesse Vol. 2 albums.

Sarah Jarosz earned two nominations in the Best Americana Album and Best American Roots Song categories for music from her World On The Ground album, bringing her career total to nine nominations with three previous wins.

Ted Hearne earned nominations in the Best Classical Composition and Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance categories for his 2020 release Place. They mark the composer, singer and bandleader's first GRAMMY nominations.

Additional 2021 nominees include Terri Lyne Carrington and Social Science for Best Jazz Instrumental Album, Lido Pimienta for Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album, PJ Morton for Best Gospel Album, Burt Bacharach and Daniel Tashian for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, Steep Canyon Rangers for Best Bluegrass Album, The Smithsonian Folkways Release Songs From The Bardo by Laurie Anderson, Tenzin Choegyal & Jesse Paris Smith for Best New Age Album, the documentary Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice for Best Music Film, The Comedy Dynamics release The Pale Tourist by Jim Gaffigan for Best Comedy Album and many more.

Shore Fire Media congratulates all the clients and projects represented during the GRAMMY year. For a full list of nominees, go HERE.

The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards will be broadcast Sunday, January 31st at 8PM ET on CBS.

