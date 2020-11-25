NV Gold Corporation: NV Gold Mobilizes Drill Rig to Its Slumber Gold Project in Nevada and Provides Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its contracted reverse circulation ("RC") drill rig has arrived on site at the 100% controlled and fully permitted Slumber Gold Project ("Slumber") located approximately 50 miles northwest of Winnemucca, Humboldt County, Nevada, USA. Drilling at Slumber is anticipated to commence at the end of the week and will encompass up to 2,500 meters in up to 10 RC drill holes. In addition to the drill program at Slumber, RC drilling will soon commence at the Company's 100% controlled Sandy Gold Project, located in Lyon County, Nevada.

"We are excited to commence the RC drill program at our Slumber Gold Project. Nevada is experiencing one of its busiest exploration seasons in years, and therefore, drilling at the Slumber and Sandy Gold Projects has been slightly delayed due to the lack of available drill rigs. Targets identified by our technical team at both Slumber and Sandy are exceptional and may potentially host buried high-grade gold vein systems," commented Peter A. Ball, President and CEO of NV Gold.

For additional information on the Slumber Gold Project, please refer to NV Gold's press releases, dated September 25th and October 27th, 2020.

Sandy Gold Project Update

The Sandy Gold Project ("Sandy") is fully permitted, and drill pads are now prepared for the upcoming maiden drill program comprised of up to 1,500 m in up to 10 RC drill holes designed to test for buried high-grade gold veins. The RC drill program at Sandy will commence immediately after completion of the Slumber drill program. Please refer to the Company's press release dated October 19th, 2020 for additional information on the Sandy Gold Project.

Exodus Gold Project Update

The fall exploration program at the Exodus Gold Project ("Exodus"), located in central British Columbia, Canada, is now complete and the Company will provide an update with final exploration results in the next few weeks after an internal review. A drill permit has not yet been received and an early engagement agreement with the Lheidli T'enneh First Nation has not yet been finalized. Exploration drill permits in British Columbia are currently taking longer than anticipated to receive due to COVID-19 and other related issues.

Since acquiring the project in August 2020, NV Gold has completed a two-kilometer square soil geochemistry grid, excavated multiple surface trenches and conducted property wide geophysical surveys and follow-up reconnaissance exploration. Once all data has returned, NV Gold's technical team will undertake a review of the project. Due to permit delays, any proposed drilling will be delayed to early 2021. Please refer to previous press releases on the Company's website www.nvgoldcorp.com for additional information on the Exodus Gold Project.

About NV Gold Corporation

NV Gold (TSXV: NVX, OTCQB: NVGLF) is a well-financed junior exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in North America, leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical knowledge, and identifying and drilling 2-3 priority projects per year. NV Gold controls multiple drill-ready projects in Nevada and has entered into an Option Agreement on the high-grade Exodus Gold Project in British Columbia, Canada.

