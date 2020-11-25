Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (ALPP) Welcomes Larry Zic as its New Corporate Controller

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd., (OTCQB:ALPP) owner of leading small market businesses, officially welcomes Larry Zic as its VP / Corporate Controller.

Mr. Zic brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the Alpine 4 leadership team. He received a double Bachelors in both Accounting and Computer Information Systems from St. Joseph College and his MBA from Indiana University. Larry received his CPA and began his public accounting career at a regional Chicago based accounting firm. In addition to being a CFO of an international retail business, Mr. Zic was a Senior Vice President of Finance for Saks, Inc., a $5b annual retail department store chain. He has been part of implementing 12 ERP systems over his career. It is this experience that will help advance the execution of Alpine 4's SPECTRUMebos ERP system both internally and commercially. Additionally, Mr. Zic taught auditing at Purdue University. He will assist in keeping the Alpine 4 leadership team up to date and compliant with accounting and auditing policy and procedures. The expertise of Larry and his team has already proven to be integral in our auditors' work being released on time.

Kent Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4 commented, "Larry is the right guy at the right time and we are ecstatic to have him on board with us. It was long overdue for the company to fill this position and the results since Larry's arrival have been stellar. Larry has brought a maturity and assemblance of proper procedure, that will eventually reduce our overall auditing cost and material output to produce our company's financial statements."

Mr. Zic had this to say, "I am very pleased to be part of the Alpine 4 team. I am fortunate to have a diverse career where Kent affords me the ability to apply my experiences in various ways within the company. His vision for the company is quite contagious and gives me comfort in our ability to execute. "Alpine 4: Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards but also increase value for our shareholders.

Contact: Kent B. Wilson, CEO or Ian Kantrowitz, VP of Investor Relations

investorrelations@alpine4.com

www.alpine4.com

Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

SOURCE: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618357/Alpine-4-Technologies-Ltd-ALPP-Welcomes-Larry-Zic-as-its-New-Corporate-Controller