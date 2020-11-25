Scientists in the Netherlands are planning to build intelligent PV devices for energy and information applications. Their intention is to make this approach a new field of PV research, whose ultimate goal is enabling solar cells to communicate with each other and with other devices, ensuring that all the generated energy ends up exactly where it's needed, especially in the urban environment.Scientists at Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) in the Netherlands have identified a new research field in photovoltaics, which they called photovoltatronics, that relates to the deployment of intelligent ...

