Hauppauge, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2020) - COVAXX, a U.S. company developing a multitope peptide-based vaccine to fight COVID-19, announces advanced purchase commitments of more than 140 million doses of its UB-612 vaccine, totaling over $2.8 billion, to deliver vaccines in multiple countries, including Brazil, Ecuador and Peru. These public and private commitments follow the start of human trials in Taiwan and the September agreement with Diagnosticos da America SA (Dasa S.A.), the largest clinical diagnostic company in Brazil, to conduct Phase 2/3 clinical trials and distribute vaccines within Brazil.

Key Takeaways:

Company's manufacturing facilities in place to produce 100 million doses in 1H 2021 and up to 1 billion by YE 2021





Phase 2/3 clinical trials to begin end of 2020/1Q 2021 in Asia, Latin America, and U.S.







About UB-612



UB-612 is a multitope vaccine designed to activate both B and T-cell arms of the immune system. UB-612 consists of the Spike protein S1 subunit Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) genetically fused to a single chain Fc domain of human IgG1 (S1-RBD-sFc), combined with proprietary peptides representing T helper (Th) and cytotoxic T-cell (CTL) epitopes on S2 subunit, Membrane and Nucleocapsid structural protein components of SARS-CoV-2. These Th and CTL peptides are selected based on their predicted binding to human MHC I and II, which would allow for the induction of memory recall and T-cell activation and effector functions. The vaccine candidate is formulated with CpG1 and aluminum phosphate (AdjuPhos®) to induce a Th1 prone response.



To date, preclinical studies in guinea pigs, rats and mice have shown that the UB-612 vaccine candidate generated extremely high titers of neutralizing antibodies with S1-RBD:hACE2 inhibition activities, as well as a balanced Th1/Th2 response toward the Th1 polarity.



About COVAXX



The mission of COVAXX is to democratize health and safeguard lives around the world by tackling the global COVID-19 pandemic using cost-effective, scalable and proven science-based solutions. COVAXX is developing a multitope peptide-based vaccine for COVID-19, which has shown promising preclinical safety and efficacy data and is based on a commercially proven, scalable vaccine platform.



COVAXX is a subsidiary of United Biomedical Inc (UBI), founded in 1985 and headquartered in New York. UBI has established a long legacy as a scientific trailblazer creating technological firsts, including the manufacture and commercialization of more than 100 million antibody blood diagnostic tests and 5 billion vaccine doses against infectious diseases in animal health. With exclusive access to UBI's core technology platforms, COVAXX can develop and commercialize high precision antibody tests and a promising COVID-19 vaccine that together would form a unique Differentiating Infected from Vaccinated Individuals (DIVI) system.



