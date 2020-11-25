Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2020) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc (CSE: FANS) (OTCQB: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company"), a sports and entertainment company, focusing on its technology related to regulated online sports betting and related products, is pleased to announce that it has become an official member of the Canadian Gaming Association ("CGA"), the national trade association of the gaming industry in Canada. The membership became effective on November 24th, 2020.

Members of the Canadian Gaming Association will attain the privilege to foster new relationships with the various entities involved in the gaming industry in Canada that currently collaborate or partner with CGA. In addition, CGA members will receive additional benefits such as advocacy on legislation impacting Canadian gaming companies, access to research that cover important topics related to the gaming sector, networking opportunities and exclusive marketing through CGA's Canadian Gaming Summit and Canadian Gaming Business magazine, respectively.

"We are delighted to be part of a great organization like the Canadian Gaming Association," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite Entertainment. "The on-going debates on the repeal of Bill C-218 and the potential for Canadian provinces like Ontario to allow private betting operators may give us the opportunity to participate in our home market. We believe that our sports betting and iGaming platform could form the backbone of many Canadian casino or sportsbook operators that require a robust turnkey solution, which includes KYC procedures, payment methods, marketing platforms, iGaming and online wagering systems. By joining the CGA, we will be able to strengthen our position in the Canadian market to take advantage of any domestic opportunities that come our way."

"We are pleased to welcome FansUnite as the newest member of the CGA," commented Paul Burns, President and CEO of the Canadian Gaming Association. "We have followed the team behind FansUnite for a number of years and are excited to see a Canadian played sports betting and iGaming technology company that is poised to take advantage of the anticipated changes to the Canadian Gaming landscape. They have shown that they can operate in highly regulated markets globally and Canada presents a great opportunity for their business here at home. We look forward to assisting their growth in any way we can."

About the Canadian Gaming Association

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is a national trade association that works to advance the evolution of Canada's gaming industry. The association's mandate is to promote the economic value of gaming in Canada; use research, innovation, and best practices to help the industry advance; and create productive dialogue among stakeholders. Visit www.canadiangaming.ca to learn more about the CGA and gaming in Canada.

About FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming and other related products. FansUnite has produced a one of a kind complete iGaming platform, Chameleon Gaming Platform, with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. The platform includes products for pre-match betting, in-play betting, daily fantasy, content and a certified RNG to produce casino style chance games. The platform operates multiple B2C brands and B2B software for the online gambling industry. FansUnite also looks to acquire technology platforms and assets with high-growth potential in new or developing markets.

