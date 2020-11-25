ViaBTC, the world-leading cryptocurrency mining pool, today launches a new cloud mining service. Customers around the world now can purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum contracts with USDT, BTC, BCH, ETH or LTC.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005725/en/

BTC and ETH contracts are available for the ViaBTC cloud mining. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ViaBTC will be running top-of-the-line mining machines in different data centers to provide stable and consistent hashrate. A total of 17PH/s for BTC contract and 44GH/s for ETH contract are available for purchase until December 1 for this first batch, while the order unit is 1TH/s and 1MH/s respectively.

"By launching the cloud mining service, we have lowered the mining threshold," said Eddie Jiang, Partner and COO of ViaBTC. "Though there are more institutional players entering this industry to set up large mining farms, individual miners can still participate and benefit from purchasing cloud mining contracts."

The cloud mining service offers more people the opportunity to mine cryptocurrencies, solving problems such as installing and configuring mining machines, high costs for purchasing equipment, and expensive electricity for novice miners.

ViaBTC has a long-standing reputation in the mining industry, and always strives to provide customers with the best services and returns. ViaBTC will take the risk once there is malfunction in mining machines or mining farms, so mining yields of cloud mining contracts will not be affected. Besides, prepayment of electricity fee is not required, so customers can purchase more hashrate with the same amount of money.

It is worth mentioning that referral reward and time-limited discount are also available to encourage more people to participate in cloud mining. ViaBTC will also launch the trading function later as well, enabling users to trade their contracts freely on secondary market.

For more information, please visit: www.viabtc.com/cloudmining/products

About ViaBTC Mining Pool

ViaBTC mining pool is the fifth largest BTC mining pool and is also the largest BCH mining pool in the world. ViaBTC has served more than one million users from 130+ countries/regions with secure professional services of cryptocurrency mining. It pioneered the PPS+ revenue distribution model, which is safe and stable with higher revenue. ViaBTC is also the world's first mining pool that supports the Hourly Auto Conversion between mined coins and USDT.

Website: www.viabtc.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/viabtc_pool

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005725/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jessica Zhang

ViaBTC PR Department

zhangjiale@viabtc.com