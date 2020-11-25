Andrew Farrow Featured in Exclusive Interviews

Two recently published interviews detail Andrew Farrow's life and career experience

KITCHENER-WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / In two recent interviews with Kivo Daily and Thrive Global, Andrew Farrow shared insights he has learned throughout his life and career.

Andrew Farrow has an extensive education in multiple arenas pertaining to planning and operations. In the near future, he hopes to pursue a Ph.D. studying the relationship between economics and security.

In the interview with Kivo Daily, Mr. Farrow explained how his industry has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Academics and business consulting have been impacted somewhat as classrooms and workplaces have been closed down, but things have gotten better. In the beginning, it was limiting but now that people have figured out that there are platforms that allow them to work from home, they've opened back up again," said Andrew Farrow.

"You have to be able to adapt to the situation."

He further shared that in order to stay motivated during the pandemic, exercise and setting realistic short and long-term goals and tasks are key. Farrow also explained that staying connected with others and taking the opportunity to practice self-discipline when it comes to his lifestyle habits are helping him get through this time.

In the interview with Thrive Global, Farrow explained that to maintain a healthy work-life balance, he sets tasks based on project outcomes, which creates identifiable and realistic goals so that he doesn't get overwhelmed. He likes to know when he can take a break so that he doesn't lose his "creative focus."

He also shared traits that he possesses that he believes make him a successful leader.

"Being an active listener and practicing emotional intelligence are the keys to relationships with those who work for you and with you. I like to think I lead by example. That doesn't mean perfection, but it does mean owning your mistakes," said Andrew Farrow.

Farrow also shared some advice that he has never forgotten: don't sweat the small stuff. He said that mistakes happen and that the best thing to do is to double-check your work and understand that mistakes are inevitable.

About Andrew Farrow

Born and raised in the Kitchener-Waterloo area, Andrew Farrow attended the University of Guelph and later attended the University of Winnipeg and majored in Criminology and Conflict Studies. He worked in various jobs related to security and law enforcement before completing his graduate studies at the Royal Roads University, where he majored in conflict management. He also holds a Master's Degree in War Studies, a Master's of Business Administration, and a Master's of Science in International Business. He earned a Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal for "Excellence in Community Leadership" from his volunteer efforts. He plans to pursue a Ph.D. and study the relationship between economics and security in the near future.

