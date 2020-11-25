Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2020) - World Series of Golf, Inc. (OTC Pink: WSGF) ("WSGF"), through its sharing economy technology subsidiary serving the short-term rental market, Vaycaychella, today highlighted the history and development of, and the company's own experience in the Airbnb market in Cuba.

Vaycaychella's short-term rental market business started by backing local Cuban rentrepreneurs in 2017 to acquire and restore majestic art deco homes in a gated beachside community just east of Havana. Five of the homes are beautifully restored and listed on Airbnb today. Five more are undergoing restorations. The sky is the limit with many old empty homes in the community all in need of being restored.

Yesterday, in a completely separate deal with a different Cuban rentrepreneur, Vaycaychella announced backing a boutique hotel in the Havana residential community of Miramar. An old Miramar mansion is being restored into a small hotel, restaurant and night club.

While Vaycaychella started in Cuba, the company now backs short-term rental properties from Mexico to Puerto Rico. While the company has funded its short-term rental rentrepreneur client/partners on its own, the company has launched a website and will soon launch an app to invite investors (investrepreneurs) to repeat our successes and connect directly with rentrepreneurs themselves.

