The Daily Meal: Guest Reservation's Must-Watch-At-Home Event Recommendation: Macy's Thanksgiving Parade

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / As many holidays have had to be adapted to comply with the safety requirements due to COVID-19, we've seen a surge of new ways to still enjoy many cherished traditions from the comfort of home. From Easter celebrations to birthday parties, many of these gatherings have been forced to scale down or even halt completely. Nevertheless, the rise of digital technology tools and social media has allowed for creative solutions that help ease these difficult times.

There is not a more iconic testament to the all-American holiday of Thanksgiving than the Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade held in New York City. This festive event, known for its gigantic balloon floats, its association with the Macy's department store brand and flagship Herald Square location, is arguably the world's largest parade of the year. With approximately 3.5 million physical attendees who line up live along the parade route and more than 50 million viewers who tune into the English and Spanish language broadcasts, the parade has become a staple of many family traditions across the world. Every year millions of tourists travel to NYC to enjoy this grand affair, which serves as the kick-off to the holiday season for the entire country.

While there were fears that this year's pandemic might lead to a cancellation of the parade, the event organizers have responded admirably to safety challenges by producing an event that will be optimized for TV viewing instead of physical attendance. The entire experience will also be enhanced for online participation through social media.

Guest Reservations is an independent travel network that offers reservations and exclusive deals for more than 100,000 hotels around the world. With many travel plans having to be canceled and most people spending the rest of the year at home due to safety measures, Guest Reservations emphasizes how the parade offers a new way to allow millions of New Yorkers and the nation at large to safely experience Macy's beloved spectacle from the comforts of their home. More importantly, the company describes the new format as a "love letter and gift to the city of New York and the many families that have seen unique challenges during these unparalleled times."

Guest Reservations suggests that the best way to enjoy the event this year is to begin by first visiting Macy's Parade 101, reading the overview, and then watching the engaging and informative videos with your friends and family. For those with younger children, there are amazing printable resources that can add a whole new dimension to the parade experience. Those that are social media-inclined can participate using the hashtag MacysParade and join the global online conversation. The actual parade will be televised beginning at 9 AM Eastern Time on NBC and will be broadcast until noon.

This year the amazing spectacle will be optimized for those of us participating from home. Who knows, this might start a whole new set of traditions where people actually make the parade the cornerstone of their Thanksgiving Day celebrations with loved ones, no matter where in the country or the world they are celebrating the holiday.

CONTACT:

Andrew Mitchell

Cambridge Global

404-368-7070

SOURCE: The Daily Meal

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618366/Guest-ReservationTMs-Must-Watch-At-Home-Event-Recommendation-Macys-Thanksgiving-Parade