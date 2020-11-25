Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 25.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus: Grande West Investoren-Konferenz! Die 500 Mio. CAD Story!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.11.2020 | 17:10
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Imperial X Plc - Notice of AGM

Imperial X Plc - Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 25

25 November 2020

Imperial X Plc
("Imperial" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

The Company is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Imperial will be held at 890 - 1140 W Pender St. Vancouver, BC V6E 4G1 on 18 December 2020 at 10am (PST)6pm (GMT).

The Notice of AGM has been despatched to all shareholders and a copy will be shortly available on the Company's website at http://www.imperialminerals.com/

In light of the Government restrictions on gatherings in British Columbia, relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become necessary to restrict physical participation at the AGM. The AGM will be kept as concise and efficient as possible and physical attendance will be limited to the minimum number of persons to ensure the meeting is quorate and to conduct the business of the meeting.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial X Plc
Kyler Hardy
Tel: +1 250 877 1394
khardy@cronincapital.com

Novum Securities Limited
AQSE Corporate Advisor
David Coffman / Lucy Bowden
Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.