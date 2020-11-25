Imperial X Plc - Notice of AGM

25 November 2020

Imperial X Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Notice of AGM

The Company is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Imperial will be held at 890 - 1140 W Pender St. Vancouver, BC V6E 4G1 on 18 December 2020 at 10am (PST)6pm (GMT).

The Notice of AGM has been despatched to all shareholders and a copy will be shortly available on the Company's website at http://www.imperialminerals.com/

In light of the Government restrictions on gatherings in British Columbia, relating to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become necessary to restrict physical participation at the AGM. The AGM will be kept as concise and efficient as possible and physical attendance will be limited to the minimum number of persons to ensure the meeting is quorate and to conduct the business of the meeting.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial X Plc

Kyler Hardy

Tel: +1 250 877 1394

khardy@cronincapital.com

Novum Securities Limited

AQSE Corporate Advisor

David Coffman / Lucy Bowden

Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400