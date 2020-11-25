Invitation Virtual Capital Markets Day 2020

VAT cordially invites you to the Virtual Capital Markets Day on December 2, 2020. Management will provide insight into VAT's growth ambition for the period between 2020 and 2025 with a special focus on its semiconductor related valves and service business.

Agenda: The event will start at 1pm CET and last for about 2.5 - 3.0 hours including the following presentations:

1. VAT - The Global Leaders of Vacuum Technology Mike Allison, CEO

2. The World of SEMI Urs Gantner, Head of SEMI

3. VAT Services Joe Haggerty, Head of Sales and Services

4. 10 minutes break

5. R&D @ VAT Michael Zickar, Head of Core Technologies

6. VAT Operations Thomas Berden, COO

7. Financial performance & outlook Stephan Bergamin, CFO

8. Summary & Closing Mike Allison, CEO

9. Q&A

The presentations and Q&A sessions will be held in English. To join in the webcast, please follow this LINK.

Alternatively, participants may pre-register HEREand will receive dedicated dial-in details to easily and quickly access the call.

In case of any difficulties with pre-registration, participants may dial one of the following numbers:

+41 58 310 50 00 (CH/Europe)

+44 207 107 06 13 (UK)

+1 631 570 56 13 (USA)

Participants can join the Q&A session either via the conference call or via the chat window provided in the webcast.

On December 2, 2020, VAT will publish a Media Release at 7am CET, summarizing the key messages of the Capital Markets Day. The individual presentations will then be available on the VAT website at www.vatvalve.com from approximately 12pm CET. A replay of the webcast will be available on the VAT website approximately 24 hours after the event.

Michel Gerber

Head of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations