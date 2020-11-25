Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares

On 25 November 2020, Fidelity Special Values PLC (the "Company") issued from its block listing facility of 15 January 2019, a total of 125,000 new Ordinary shares of 5 pence, 50,000 shares at a price of 236.50 pence per share and 75,000 shares at a price of 235.50 pence per share. These shares rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary shares in issue.

Following this issue, the number of ordinary shares available under the Company's existing block listing facility is 3,374,440 shares.

As a result of this issue, the total number of Ordinary shares in issue now stands at 291,639,480. There are 1,025,473 shares held in Treasury, therefore the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 290,614,007.

The above figure of ordinary shares with voting rights (290,614,007) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834 798

25 November 2020