Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company (IRSH) Metalloinvest Finance Designated Activity Company: Metalloinvest declares dividends 25-Nov-2020 / 19:38 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Metalloinvest declares dividends Moscow, Russia - 25 November 2020 - Metalloinvest ("the Company"), a leading global iron ore and HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel, has announced its dividends for 9M 2020. Based on 9M 2020 results and Net Debt/EBITDA LTM ratio of 1.68x as of 30 September 2020, the shareholders of Metalloinvest made a decision to pay out the dividends in the total amount of RUB 24.3 bn, part of which will be returned to the Company for the settlement of the intragroup transactions. # # # # If you have any questions, please contact us: Artem Lavrischev Investor Relations E: ir@metalloinvest.com T: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7243 Anton Troshin Public Relations E: pr@metalloinvest.com Tel.: +7 (495) 981-55-55, ext. 7629 Metalloinvest is a leading global iron ore and merchant HBI producer and supplier, and one of the regional producers of high-quality steel. The Company has the world's second-largest measured iron ore reserve base and is one of the lowest-cost iron ore producers. Metalloinvest is wholly owned by Holding Company USM LLC. Alisher Usmanov is the major beneficiary of Holding Company USM LLC (49%). ISIN: XS0918297382 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: IRSH Sequence No.: 88545 EQS News ID: 1150651 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 25, 2020 11:38 ET (16:38 GMT)