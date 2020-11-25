Supply chain analytics solution provider Logmore has announced the launch of its latest product. Logmore Dry Ice, a high-spec version of Logmore's original data recorder, has been adapted for cold and sub-zero conditions. The solution is designed for sensitive shipments, such as the COVID-19 vaccine the moment it becomes available.

COVID 19 Logistics Monitor by Logmore (Photo: Logmore)

Since its founding in 2017, Logmore has disrupted logistics monitoring with its use of loggers that sync with the cloud using dynamic QR codes, allowing anyone with a smartphone to update secure systems with the latest conditions and locations of shipments.

Logmore Dry Ice redefines monitoring of cold chain shipments from standard fridge temperatures (2-8°C) all the way down to deep freeze levels of -100°C. This makes it ideal for transporting the COVID-19 vaccines, which require deep freeze storage of as low as -80ºC throughout their journey. The device's ability to monitor temperature, humidity, shocks, tilt, and light in real-time will be critical in ensuring that life-saving vaccines can be distributed in optimum condition.

Logmore's technology allows shipments to be monitored from any smartphone, providing a cost-effective and precise global logistics solution. It enables shipping companies to offer full transparency to all stakeholders, differentiating their best-in-class COVID-19 vaccine logistics with the quality assurances that pharmaceutical buyers and sellers require.

The device has an additional sensor connected to it with a cable. By placing only the external sensor inside the box, the logger can monitor internal temperatures, despite remaining outside the box. In this manner, Logmore Dry Ice can handle far lower temperatures than comparable products, making it ideal for cold boxes used to dispatch pharmaceutical items.

Other dry ice-compatible loggers generally need to be placed inside cold boxes and can only export data once defrosted upon arrival. What's more, they sync with other devices using USB connections, which can represent cyber threats. Using QR scanning, shipment recipients can verify that all requirements have been met in transit, without investing in any specialized hardware or software.

In this manner, Logmore Dry Ice ensures that vaccines remain within safe parameters throughout their journeys by monitoring their temperatures, reliably, securely and affordably.

Comparing the total cost of ownership of a standard USB dry ice logger system with Logmore's solution, after only 5000 monitored cold boxes are shipped, opting for Logmore Dry Ice represents savings of approximately €45,000.

Using Logmore, the pharmaceutical industry and public health services can safely yet affordably deliver vaccines to where they're needed most. When the coronavirus vaccine is ready for distribution, it is anticipated that there will be unprecedented demand on the global logistics industry. The vaccine will be required for 7 billion people, each of whom may require multiple doses, straining the supply chain network, which is not yet equipped for reliable deep freeze shipping.

To compound the challenge, industry experts estimate that today, some 25% of vaccines reach their destinations in degraded states because of shipping issues, while 20% of all temperature-sensitive products are damaged during transport due to cold chain interruptions. Due to these hazards, careful shipment and monitoring of the coronavirus vaccine will be vital.

"The COVID-19 vaccine will be transported all over the world in planes, in trucks, through different warehouses, in tropical temperatures," said Niko Polvinen, COO of Logmore. "We want to make sure every vaccine is safe to use and protects the person receiving it."

"The vaccine is just around the corner," Polvinen continued. "From a logistics perspective, this cargo is highly susceptible to temperature variations. Any big deviations will ruin the product. Logmore Dry Ice is the only QR data logger that withstands the extreme temperatures and rigorous requirements of COVID-19 vaccine."

Logmore Dry Ice:

Requires no app installation or new infrastructure

Syncs data using everyday smartphones

Provides automated reporting to verified stakeholders

Aggregates thousands of data points into a single cloud interface

Tracks an array of configurable conditions

Is expressly designed for vaccine shipments

Is cost-effective and highly scalable

Logmore Dry Ice Logger is a game-changer for pharma distribution, ensuring that vaccines stay within safe parameters, maximizing their efficacy.

About Logmore

Logmore's clear, fast and secure data logging service places big data and IoT in the hands of business owners the world over. A first-of-its-kind product, Logmore's QR data logger supports end-to-end logistics monitoring. One click activates the data logger, and a scan of the QR code wirelessly uploads data. Logmore Dry Ice Logger, the company's latest product, is designed for the pharmaceutical industry and is capable of operating at extremely low temperatures.

