If there is one thing we have learned from previous Black Fridays it's that monitors tend to get heavy reductions and that people can't wait to snap them up. This Black Friday we are expecting retailers to go all out to capture lost selling time and that can only mean that there will be some exceptional opportunities for computer users to upgrade one of the least frequently changed parts of their setup.

People have been staring more than ever at the same old display at home. With the arrival of the new consoles from Sony and Microsoft, as well as new graphic cards from Nvidia and AMD, all outputting in 4K glory, PC gaming technology site WePC believes that 2020 will be the year 4K monitors will hit the mainstream. Even if you aren't ready to take a leap up in resolution, there are still some great options out there. In fact Black Friday is probably the only time of year you should think about upgrading your screen.

These are the top five monitors WePC is recommending this Black Friday:

1. LG 27UL850 Monitor

2. LG 34GK950F-B 34" 21:9 Ultragear WQHD

3. Alienware AW2720HF 27 Inch Full HD Gaming Monitor

4. ASUS TUF Gaming VG32VQ1B Curved Gaming Monitor

5. Acer Nitro VG240Y 23.8" Full HD IPS Monitor

Interested in more monitor deals? It's easy to get lost in the huge number of offers available at this time of year, so WePC are tracking all the Black Friday monitor deals across multiple retailers, making sure consumers can get the best savings over the coming Black Friday weekend.

WePC is also running an onsite tracker which will highlight which brands are performing well. You can read WePC's Black Friday PC Gaming predictions as to the brands and components that are set to win big on Black Friday here.

About WePC: WePC.com covers PC gaming technology news and reviews. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate, WePC.com earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201125005910/en/

Contacts:

Gemma Birbeck on behalf of WePC, Manchester UK

+44 7583 094867

gemma@leulyppr.co.uk