Douglas Dohrman Explores Five Key Stages of Winemaking Process

Wine Aficionado Douglas Dohrman Takes a Closer Look at the Key Steps Behind the Vinification Process

COLLEGE STATION, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / A process refined over thousands of years, winemaking-or vinification-and the science behind it involves numerous carefully considered steps to create a great-tasting tipple that casual wine drinkers and connoisseurs alike will enjoy. From harvesting the all-important grapes to aging and, finally, bottling, Douglas Dohrman offers an enthusiastic insight into the five main stages of the modern process of winemaking.

"Although professional winemakers may have a dozen or more steps in their vinification process, all wine production is largely centered upon five key stages," explains the father of three Douglas Dohrman, speaking from his family's home in East-Central Texas.

These begin, Douglas Dohrman goes on to reveal, with harvesting. The harvesting process, he says, varies from vineyard to vineyard. "Once harvested, carefully selected grapes are taken to a winery for the next stage of the process," adds Dohrman.

What follows is crushing and pressing, according to Douglas Dohrman - something that differs depending on whether a winemaker is producing red or white wine varieties. "Step two is crushing and pressing," he says, "where red wine is the product of the pulp of the grapes, and white wine comes from just the juice of the crushed fruit."

According to Douglas Dohrman, red wine receives its color from the grape skins which are included in the fermentation process. In white wine production, meanwhile, Douglas explains, the skins are removed. "They play no role in the process beyond this point," adds the Texas-based wine aficionado.

Next, and step three of five, is fermentation, Douglas Dohrman reports. "Here, added or naturally occurring yeast is employed to commence fermentation," he explains, "a process which typically takes around two weeks."

Between steps three and four, a number of additional processes may take place depending on the winemaker and the variety or varieties of wine being produced. Further pressing to extract extra juice, blending, and an added period of fermentation may all be utilized here, Douglas Dohrman says, before moving on to the final stages of the process. "Once the wine has been clarified-typically the fourth step in the winemaking process-winemakers must decide on step five - the combined process of aging and bottling," Dohrman adds.

This will ultimately decide the finished product, says Douglas Dohrman, with red wine often more likely to be aged than white wine before bottling. "Again, the bottling process will vary from winemaker to winemaker depending on the scale of their operation," he adds.

Born in Iowa and now based in Texas' Brazos Valley, Douglas Dohrman's love of wine comes from a period spent living in California, where he visited much of the state's famous Wine Country, learning all that he could about the subject. Also passionate about travel and cooking, the wine aficionado and father of three currently lives in College Station, Texas. Highly qualified in the field of neurology, Douglas Dohrman has been happily married for more than 30 years and now works as an editor primarily focused on neuroscience and addiction.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 786-551-9491

SOURCE: Douglas Dohrman

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/618463/Douglas-Dohrman-Explores-Five-Key-Stages-of-Winemaking-Process