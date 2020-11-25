Kai Chong Cheng Helps Organize the Attorneys for Sandra Event

Kai Chong Cheng Is Currently Aiding Sandra Ung With the "Attorneys for Sandra" Event as Part of Her NYC Council Campaign

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2020 / Kai Chong Cheng believes Sandra Ung is an ideal candidate for the New York City Council. In fact, Kai Chong Cheng has been working alongside his good friend Sandra Ung in developing her "Attorneys for Sandra" event.

"The New York City Council is an essential legislative body that makes the laws for New York City," Kai Chong Cheng said. "These laws determine the safety of New Yorkers, the success of New York businesses, and so much more."

Kai Chong Cheng explained that he will be assisting Sandra Ung with her event, as he believes she's an ideal candidate to join this legislative body. Kai Chong Cheng is a successful investor who has been helping his clients and friends build wealth over the years. Similar to Sandra Ung, he is someone who always has the well being of New Yorkers in mind.

"As a real estate owner, I feel the pains that the pandemic has placed on New York property owners, renters, and the general public," Kai Chong Cheng said. "That's why I feel so strongly about advocating for policies that help both real estate owners and their tenants."

As a successful investor, Kai Chong Cheng sees the many benefits of working and living in New York City. This city is one of the world's major hubs of commerce and culture, and it's heartbreaking for New Yorkers like Kai Chong Cheng to see the devastation this pandemic has caused. Kai Chong Cheng added that he is heartbroken by the exodus wealthy people have made from the city. He's doing whatever he can to bring wealth back into his beloved city.

"This pandemic has caused many of the wealthy residents of New York to seek other homes in more secluded areas of the state and country," Kai Chong Cheng said. "This is detrimental to the economy and the city, and we as New Yorkers should stick together to fight this pandemic together."

Kai Chong Cheng is fighting for Sandra Ung to win this seat on the council, because she puts the needs of New Yorkers at the forefront. She's an advocate for real estate owners as well as their tenants, and will fight her hardest to get this city back on its feet, whether the pandemic drags on or a vaccine helps it come to a close.

Kai Chong Cheng finished by encouraging everyone to visit the SandraForNewYork.com website to find out more about her campaign, volunteer opportunities, and how to donate.

