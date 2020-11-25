Harbortouch Discusses the Benefits of Contactless Payments

There Are Many Small Businesses Investing in Contactless Payments Through Harboroutch and its Innovative Point of Sale Systems

ALLENTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE/ November 25, 2020 / During the past few years, there have been a number of technological developments that have changed the way small businesses conduct their daily operations. One of these trends has been the development of contactless payments from companies such as Harbortouch. Contactless technology has become increasingly critical this year as COVID has accelerated consumer preferences towards touchless interactions.

Harbortouch Provides an Overview of Contactless Payment Options

There are numerous forms of contactless payments, with the most popular being Near Field Communication (NFC) technology and QR Code based payment methods. Contactless NFC payments can be conducted with an NFC-enabled credit card or with a smartphone. Smartphones utilize mobile wallets such as Google Pay, Apple Pay, or Samsung Pay to complete the NFC payment. With QR Code payments, the customer scans a QR (Quick Response) code on the receipt or displayed on a payment terminal screen to complete the transaction in their phone's web browser.

Highlighting the Advantages of Contactless Payments from Harbortouch

There are a number of major advantages offered by contactless payments from companies such as Harbortouch. Some of the biggest benefits to note include:

Speed: One of the biggest advantages of using contactless payments is that they are faster. It has been estimated that contactless payments have the potential to be completed within 15 seconds. Furthermore, contactless payments work about twice as quickly as normal cards. Transactions are completed at a faster rate. Therefore, turnover will improve, queues will not build up, and customers will be more satisfied.

Safety: Anything that can be done to reduce contact between customers and employees is going to keep both parties safer. Therefore, when small businesses invest in contactless payment options, customers are going to see that the business is prioritizing the clients' safety. This can go a long way toward improving customer loyalty and stabilizing the revenue of small businesses during these challenging times. These are just a few of the numerous advantages that contactless payments for small businesses can provide.

Harbortouch Continues to Push the Envelope of Small Business Technologies

This is just a brief overview of some of the most important benefits that contactless payments from Harbortouch can provide. Given the major role that technology plays in the daily operations of small businesses, it is important for all small business owners to invest in the latest technological devices to ensure they are able to maintain an edge on the competition. Contactless payments are going to become more important, given the rising expectations of both new and current customers. It is critical for small business owners to learn more about this technology from Harbortouch and read a few Harbortouch reviews to become familiar with some of the advantages of this novel payment system - which the company offers for free with their point-of-sale systems.

