Dr. Gerald Horn Discusses Some of the Misconceptions about Caffeine

DEERFIELD, IL / ACCESSWIRE/ November 25, 2020 / In an episode of the popular podcast Supplement Engineer, Dr. Gerald Horn recently discussed some key realities about caffeine and its uses. Coffee has a long and storied history, with countless individuals relying on the beverage to start their morning. Although caffeine has powerful potential benefits, the stimulant becomes problematic if it is not supported properly. Dr. Gerald Horn strongly believes that caffeine's safety and effectiveness is highly correlated to the metabolic support that a stimulant requires. Many beverages, like zero-calorie drinks and drinks with high-fructose corn syrup, simply do not optimize the use of caffeine, and to the contrary contribute to the sputter - the jitters, spike, and crash of caffeine outstripping its metabolic support.

Dr. Gerald Horn pointed out in the podcast that although coffee contains caffeine, coffee beans are also full of antioxidants that help the body better address the increased metabolic demand caffeine stimulates as well as the potential for greater oxidative stress - brain or body - in his view. Coffee beans have large amounts of polyphenolic antioxidants, such as chlorogenic acid (CGA), caffeic acid, and ferulic acid. An average cup of coffee will have approximately 50-150mg of chlorogenic acid. CGA's may also lower blood sugar levels and have some weight control benefits as well. The caffeic and ferulic acids in coffee are believed to have added benefits that include one or more of anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antihistamine, antiviral, and antidepressant properties.

What Caffeine Is Not Vs. What Caffeine Really Is | Dr. Gerald Horn

Caffeine seems like energy, since at first it's a visceral "shot in the arm" to our psyche - both body and brain. But in fact, it is not energy, it helps the body create energy, like all brain stimulants do, according to Dr. Gerald Horn. Caffeine is not fuel either, importantly, since without understanding the caffeine "MOA"- mechanism of action, it's impossible to support optimally. Caffeine IS A STIMULANT.

That's right, caffeine is in the same class in terms of definition as: amphetamines, nicotine, cocaine, methylphenidate [Adderall, Concerta, Ritalin]. As stimulants, they stimulate brain and body METABOLISM. That requires key metabolic support - particularly fuel additives that are low-glycemic so they do not spike blood sugar, and antioxidants to combat the oxidative stress even normal metabolism may create an accelerated metabolism is especially likely to result in once fuel support is outstripped, in the opinion of Dr. Gerald Horn.

It is optimally effective with fuel support. It is optimally effective if antioxidant support reduces the oxidative stress of accelerated metabolism. It is optimally effective if any of the additives believed to support brain health can further support brain stimulation, and help the brain and body function at high levels of metabolism.

Caffeine blocks specific receptors in the brain called adenosine receptors which normally accumulate throughout the day, leading to fatigue and drowsiness. A planned cycle of brain activity on arising forces brain rest and recovery at day's end. It is important to understand that this natural physiologic function cannot be "eliminated", without rest/sleep no stimulant can continue to work effectively. The brain becomes essentially fried in terms of oxidative stress when sleep-deprived, and this oxidative stress can lead to insomnia, where incredible fatigue leads to poor brain function, inability to think, and paradoxically to fall asleep, according to Dr. Gerald Horn.

Most caffeinated beverages treat caffeine as if it were its own energy source. They often contain upwards of 100 -300 mg of caffeine without supplying caloric fuel - calories- preferably healthy low-glycemic calories, since glucose spikes induce brain insulin resistance and makes glucose utilization into brain cells more difficult. Under these conditions, neither the brain nor body respond properly to the caffeine. With most energy drinks, though, the caffeine only acts within a short time after it outstrips available fuel as a disruption to the brain and body. For it to truly provide benefits for more than a short burst, caffeine on its own is not enough. It must be matched with a low-glycemic fuel load and potent antioxidants that allow the brain and body to utilize the caffeine properly and prevent the brain and body from experiencing high levels of oxidative stress. Dr. Gerald Horn believes this common misuse and mistreatment of caffeine is what contributes to the stigma of jitters, wired feelings, fatigue, and insomnia that is usually attributed to caffeine. If caffeine was truly supported with the understanding that it requires substantial fuel and antioxidants, Dr. Horn believes a new generation of caffeinated beverages could be much more effective and safe. The next generation of caffeine use - which Dr. Horn likes to call "caffeine unleashed" begins with this evolved understanding of metabolic caffeine support.

The Evolution of Breinfuel | Dr. Gerald Horn

Breinfuel, invented by Dr. Gerald Horn, includes naturally-sourced caffeine with supporting fuels designed to help your brain and body respond with focus, alertness, and productivity. By using extracts from green coffee beans and green tea, Breinfuel delivers many of the chlorogenic acids, caffeic, ferulic, and other antioxidants in coffee while avoiding the consequences that come from roasting coffee at high heat. Breinfuel also includes ingredients such as collagen, medium-chain triglycerides, Vitamin C, Vitamine E, zinc, beetroot (powder), L-theanine, and creatine that he believes may further support caffeine and separate it from beverages that came before it. Breinfuel evolved from coffees, from energy drinks, and from nootropic caffeine supplements to create a more metabolically sound, and potentially better-supported use of caffeine. It redefines the caffeine experience for many, according to Dr. Gerald Horn.

Dr. Gerald Horn is the inventor of Breinfuel and designed the beverage to offer a simple but powerful way to improve focus, performance, and productivity. He is also the inventor of an eye-whitening drop that has become the industry leader in the United States in its first year and has founded several companies with drugs currently in FDA trials. For more information about Breinfuel, you can visit breinfuel.com.

