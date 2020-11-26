Munley Law recognized in 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms"

SCRANTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2020 / Munley Law is pleased to announce that the firm has been included in the U.S. News and World Report and Best Lawyers 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms." The U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes the collection of client and lawyer evaluations, peer review from leading attorneys, and review of additional information provided by law firms as part of the formal submission process.

Munley Law has received "Tier 1" rankings in the Allentown Metropolitan Area for:

Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

Medical Malpractice Litigation - Plaintiffs

In order to be eligible for Best Law Firms rankings, law firms must have at least one lawyer who has been recognized in the previous edition of Best Lawyers in a practice area and metro area ranked by Best Law Firms. To determine law firm rankings, the publication considers feedback from clients and from other lawyers. Criteria include expertise, responsiveness, civility, cost-effectiveness, whether they would refer a client to this firm, and (for lawyers) whether they consider the firm a worthy competitor.

About Munley Law

?Since 1959, Munley Law has been a leader in personal injury law. To learn more about our firm, visit munley.com.

