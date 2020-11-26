DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
/ Key word(s): 9 Month figures
Vivoryon Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2020
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
CORPORATE REVIEW
Vivoryon Therapeutics held EUR 10.0 million in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2020. In addition, the Company holds other securities in amount of EUR 19,967k which can be liquidated at any time.
All results are in line with management expectations.
OPERATIONAL REVIEW
IND Approval for Phase 2 Study of Varoglutamstat (PQ912) in Patients with Alzheimer's Disease
Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
FINANCIAL CALENDAR 2021
###
For more information, please contact:
About Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Forward Looking Statements
26.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
|Weinbergweg 22
|06120 Halle/Saale
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)345 555 9900
|Fax:
|+49 (0)345 555 9901
|E-mail:
|contact@vivoryon.com
|Internet:
|www.vivoryon.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007921835
|WKN:
|792183
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
|EQS News ID:
|1150579
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
1150579 26.11.2020