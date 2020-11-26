The heat exchanger market is expected to grow by USD 2.81 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heat Exchanger Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The demand from water and wastewater industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fouling of heat exchangers will hamper the market growth.
Heat Exchanger Market: Product Landscape
The shell and tube heat exchanger segment comprises three different types of shell and tube heat exchangers, namely u-tubes, straight tube heat exchangers, and straight tube heat exchangers. These heat exchangers are increasingly used for high-temperature and high-pressure applications in oil refineries and other large chemical processes. Market growth in the shell and tube segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the plate and frame, cooling tower, air cooled, and others' segments.
Heat Exchanger Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing demand for sustainable energy, fresh water, and agricultural and processed food products will significantly drive heat exchanger market growth in this region over the forecast period. 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for heat exchanger units in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Alfa Laval AB
- Chart Industries Inc.
- Danfoss AS
- Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co. Ltd.
- Guntner GmbH and Co. KG.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Kelvion Holding GmbH
- SPX FLOW Inc.
- Thermax Ltd.
- Xylem Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Shell and tube Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Plate and frame Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cooling tower Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Air cooled Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Chemical Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Fuel processing Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- HVAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alfa Laval AB
- Chart Industries Inc.
- Danfoss AS
- Doosan Heavy Industries Construction Co. Ltd.
- Guntner GmbH and Co. KG.
- Johnson Controls International Plc
- Kelvion Holding GmbH
- SPX FLOW Inc.
- Thermax Ltd.
- Xylem Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
