The heat exchanger market is expected to grow by USD 2.81 billion, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period.

The demand from water and wastewater industry is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fouling of heat exchangers will hamper the market growth.

Heat Exchanger Market: Product Landscape

The shell and tube heat exchanger segment comprises three different types of shell and tube heat exchangers, namely u-tubes, straight tube heat exchangers, and straight tube heat exchangers. These heat exchangers are increasingly used for high-temperature and high-pressure applications in oil refineries and other large chemical processes. Market growth in the shell and tube segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the plate and frame, cooling tower, air cooled, and others' segments.

Heat Exchanger Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The increasing demand for sustainable energy, fresh water, and agricultural and processed food products will significantly drive heat exchanger market growth in this region over the forecast period. 46% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for heat exchanger units in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Companies Covered:

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

