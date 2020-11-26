The sanitary valves market is expected to grow by USD 111.90 million, progressing at a CAGR of about 1% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sanitary Valves Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).
The rising demand from F&B and pharmaceutical industries is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as fluctuation in raw material prices will hamper the market growth.
Sanitary Valves Market: Product Landscape
Control valves are used for a wide range of sanitary applications in the pharmaceutical, biotech, food and beverages, cosmetic, and dairy industries. Control valves are effective in hydraulic control applications that involve pressure, force, and positional control. These valves are made of stainless steel and high-density polymers. The valves are also equipped with automation and programmable logic controller (PLC) capabilities. Furthermore they have gained significant popularity among many industries such as food and beverages, medical, pharmaceutical, cement, and wastewater treatment. Market growth in the control valves segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the double valves, single valves, and others segment.
Sanitary Valves Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC was the largest sanitary valves market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the rapid growth of the food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries in emerging economies will significantly drive sanitary valves market growth in this region over the forecast period. 94% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for sanitary valves in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
Companies Covered:
- Adamant Valves
- Alfa Laval AB
- Cashco Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Habonim Industrial Valves Actuators Ltd.
- ITT Inc.
- KRONES AG
- SPX FLOW Inc.
- The Dixon Group Inc.
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, until 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Control valves Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Double seat valves Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Single seat valves Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Butterfly valves Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Pharmaceutical Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Processed food Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Beverages Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Dairy Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adamant Valves
- Alfa Laval AB
- Cashco Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.
- GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
- Habonim Industrial Valves Actuators Ltd.
- ITT Inc.
- KRONES AG
- SPX FLOW Inc.
- The Dixon Group Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
